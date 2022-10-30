Gujarat: Vehicular trauma incidents in state go up by 55% on Diwali

Emergency calls related to vehicular trauma incidents went up by 55 per cent on Diwali day (October 24) compared to normal days in Gujarat, while road accidents peaked on Hindu New Year day (October 26) with double the usual number of emergency calls, as per data by GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI), which provides ambulance services in the state.

Non-vehicular trauma incidents such as burns and physical assault also peaked on Diwali day. According to the data, the highest number of road accident emergencies in Diwali and post-Diwali days, was on New Year with 914 cases against the usual day numbers of 424, which is an increase of 115 per cent.

The average road accident emergencies reported in the three days of Diwali was 734 with two-wheeler accidents accounting for 82 per cent of it. Ahmedabad recorded the highest numbers with 102 road accident emergency cases on October 26 and 271 cases in the three days (October 24, 25 and 26), recording an increase of 40 per cent.

According to data shared by the Ahmedabad city traffic police division, 19 cases were registered between October 21 and 27 in various police stations under IPC section 283 (danger, obstruction or injury to any person in any public way or public line of navigation), five cases for rash driving under section 279 and 10 cases for disobedience of orders promulgated by a public servant under section 188. Ahead of Diwali, the Gujarat home department had announced a suspension of imposing fines on petty traffic violators from October 21 to 27.

Non-vehicular emergency incidents such as burns and physical assault, too, saw a significant increase. From October 24 to 26, the second highest number of emergency care after road accidents was that of physical assault that averaged at 246 per day.

Thirty cases of burns were reported, most from Ahmedabad (17) on Diwali day, against the six-odd cases seen across the state on normal days. Majority of emergency calls reported were in the evening period of 4 pm to 10 pm, according to GVK EMRI analysis.