scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

Gujarat: Vector-borne diseases rising, may go up further after monsoon, say health officials

An AMC health official said on condition of anonymity that vector-borne diseases in Ahmedabad city are on the rise month wise but is lower than that reported in 2019.

Written by Sohini Ghosh | Ahmedabad |
Updated: August 15, 2022 4:37:04 pm
Mosquito season, Vector-borne diseases, indian expressAs monsoon advances in Gujarat, cases of vector-borne diseases are on the rise. (File Representational Photo)

As monsoon advances in Gujarat, cases of vector-borne diseases are on the rise, even as state health department officials say it is likely to go up further in the post-monsoon months of September and October.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is conducting the medical death audit of a 48-year-old builder who is suspected to have died of dengue hemorrhagic fever on August 10, a health official told The Indian Express.

An AMC health official said on condition of anonymity that vector-borne diseases in Ahmedabad city are on the rise month wise but is lower than that reported in 2019.

Medical officer with the state’s National Vector Borne Disease Control Program (NVBDCP) under the state health department, Dr Mukesh Kapadia, says the numbers may see a further increase in September and October during the post-monsoon period.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...Premium
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...

“Ahmedabad city has not reported a confirmed dengue death so far but the patient who died on August 10 appears to have had dengue haemorrhagic fever though a medical death audit is under way. The patient also had diabetes, which may have exacerbated the disease progression, giving rise to complications,” said the AMC official.

Dr Bhavin Solanki, medical officer of health at AMC, said, “We are still in the monsoon period and vector-borne diseases peak in the post-monsoon period. However, this time people are lax in eliminating mosquito breeding grounds. Something as innocuous as bird-feeders are also required to be emptied as they become breeding grounds.”

Cautioning that while individuals with comorbidities are at higher risk of developing complications, Solanki added that the disease progression is dependent on the viral load, making healthy individuals, too, susceptible to complications. “Rest and fluid intake from day one of the onset of symptoms is a must,” he said.

Advertisement

Dr Maharshi Desai, head of general medicine department at Apollo Hospitals, Ahmedabad, noted that this year the private hospital is predominantly seeing cases of malaria and dengue among vector-borne cases.

“The majority of dengue cases are non-fatal, while one to two per cent of the cases may become fatal. Mortality in terms of total positive dengue cases is less than one per cent. So from the first day of the symptoms itself, we must take precautions, and the observation period is usually seven to 12 days,” said Desai.

If an individual is fairly okay until the seventh day, one can safely assume that the case is non-fatal, he added.

More from Ahmedabad
Advertisement

Cautioning about uncomplicated dengue cases that can convert into dengue haemorrhagic fever (DHF) or dengue shock syndrome (DSS) that can be fatal, Desai said, “There is no treatment for dengue… it is broadly supportive treatment… Healthy individuals and comorbid individuals are more or less equally susceptible to slipping into severe disease. Complications include low blood pressure or organ failures that can cause internal bleeding. When these symptoms show up, we can say the patient is going towards DHF or DSS.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 04:28:17 pm

Most Popular

1

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address

2

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: ‘Panch pran’, fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi’s address

3

When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'

4

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

5

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

Featured Stories

For India@75, it is time to achieve self-reliance, recast institutions
For India@75, it is time to achieve self-reliance, recast institutions
The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom ...
The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom ...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Amid Bihar game of thrones, the aam aadmi speaks: let's talk jobs, price ...
Amid Bihar game of thrones, the aam aadmi speaks: let's talk jobs, price ...
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atro...
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atro...
For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

Premium
Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

75th Independence Day: India’s great stride in fighting AIDS with ART drugs

75th Independence Day: India’s great stride in fighting AIDS with ART drugs

Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds

Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement