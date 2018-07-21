Gujarat: Valuables worth over Rs 8 lakh stolen from palace of former royal family

Unidentified persons allegedly broke into Ranjit Vilas, palace of the erstwhile royal family of the Wankaner state in Wankaner town of Morbi district, and decamped with valuables worth Rs 8 lakh, the police said on Thursday. Police said that the theft that took place anytime between 10.30 am on Monday and 2.30 pm on Thursday was first reported when servants of the family noticed that some articles were missing.

According to police, the thieves entered the palace on Gadhio hill after breaking the window pane of the gallery, from where they broke into the piano room, darbar hall and a bedroom on the first floor. In his complaint, Kesridevsinh, a member of the family, said that articles worth Rs 7 to 8 lakh have been stolen.

These articles included two silver chairs, collectively weighing around 60 kg, a marble-gold-plated Victorian clock, a silver replica of the Wankaner house built in Mumbai, weighing around 25 kg, a house replica weighing two kg, a silver cannon replica weighing around one kg, a silver statue of a woman, weighing around 500 g, four silver poles and a frame used to hang curtains over the bed, which collectively weigh around 10 to 15 kg, a statue of king, a brass statue of a horse and a message box.

“A servant who went to the section of the palace where these articles were kept, for routine cleaning, found the windowpane of the gallery broken. He also noticed the missing articles. He notified Kesridevsinh, who lives in Ranivas, a nearby building,” Wankaner city police inspector BT Wadhia told The Indian Express on Friday.

The police said that after the servant alerted the family, the palace security guards also notified the family that a hammer used to toll a bell every hour to alert the family of the constant vigil had also gone missing.

“We suspect that more than one person is behind the theft as articles are heavy for one person to decamp with. We believe that the thieves must have used some vehicles too to flee,” the inspector added.

He said the police were also investigating if some insiders could have been involved. However, police said that nobody has been detained in the case so far.

