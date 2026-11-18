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RESIDENTS OF over 30 villages in Kaprada taluka and Nanaponda areas in Valsad district on Tuesday made representations to the district administration over “poor mobile connectivity” in the interior areas and have demanded installation of adequate mobile towers.
The memorandums were handed over to the Dharampur Mamlatdar and addressed to the Valsad district collector Nitin Sangwan.
The memorandum states that this “lack of connectivity” has created a dire situation in the affected areas, leading to serious and potentially life-threatening consequences for the local population. In a single settlement area, the majority of the population – approximately 500 families – have highlighted the issue.
Also, villages of Kakad, Kopar Kajali, Gha, Varana, Ozar, Sukhala, Veribhoda (Veribhavda), Mani, Chijda, Piparoni, Meghval, Rohyal, Talat, Vadi, Shildhavar, Chandvegan, Meghdha, Matuniya, and Dinbari — are affected; these are located in remote terrain that is difficult to access.
Due to the lack of network connectivity, people are forced to travel miles to reach high, hilly areas just to make or receive a phone call. Students attending schools and colleges are deprived of online education, the memorandum pointed out.
A manager of a fair-price (ration) shop had to travel to a high-altitude area to find a network signal to process a rationing coupon; while doing so, he was bitten by a venomous snake.
On this issue, the Kaprada BJP MLA Jitubhai Chaudhary had, on July 16, made a representation requesting the approval of new mobile towers. BJP MP from Valsad, Dhaval Patel, also supported such demand and made representations.
Apart from this, on September 3, 2026, Dakshaben Gaikwad (Valsad district panchayat member and Irrigation department chairperson) addressed a written letter to the Valsad District Collector, apprising the administration of such poor mobile connectivity network.
Furthermore, the tribal community has submitted a formal memorandum (representation) addressed to the Dharampur Mamlatdar and the District Collector.
A tribal leader (non-political) of Kaprada taluka, Jayendra Gavit, expressed strong indignation, underlining that the affected residents remain deprived of basic communication infrastructure. He said, “It is time to move beyond mere proposals and assurances from other ends. The community is prepared to launch an agitation to demand the installation of a BSNL or other government telecom tower to serve the 13 surrounding settlements. If no concrete action is taken, the community will be compelled to launch a vigorous protest against the administration.”
Valsad Collector Sangwan told The Indian Express, “We know that there are mobile network problems in some of the interior areas in the district. We have identified government pockets, and BSNL has been urged to set up mobile network towers. They will start work on it and in the coming days the issue will be resolved.”