RESIDENTS OF over 30 villages in Kaprada taluka and Nanaponda areas in Valsad district on Tuesday made representations to the district administration over “poor mobile connectivity” in the interior areas and have demanded installation of adequate mobile towers.

The memorandums were handed over to the Dharampur Mamlatdar and addressed to the Valsad district collector Nitin Sangwan.

The memorandum states that this “lack of connectivity” has created a dire situation in the affected areas, leading to serious and potentially life-threatening consequences for the local population. In a single settlement area, the majority of the population – approximately 500 families – have highlighted the issue.

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Also, villages of Kakad, Kopar Kajali, Gha, Varana, Ozar, Sukhala, Veribhoda (Veribhavda), Mani, Chijda, Piparoni, Meghval, Rohyal, Talat, Vadi, Shildhavar, Chandvegan, Meghdha, Matuniya, and Dinbari — are affected; these are located in remote terrain that is difficult to access.