Harassed by drunk son, Gujarat man wants permission to die with wife, daughter

A 66-year-old man in Gujarat’s Valsad district has approached the local administration for permission to die with his wife and daughter with disabilities. Sureshbhai Nayak, a retired Railways employee who now works as a priest, has said his 43-year-old son is an alcoholic and has been torturing him, his wife and his daughter. He said the physical and mental harassment had now become unbearable.
A resident of Abrahma in Valsad town, Nayak approached district collector Bhavya Verma, alleging his son Hemant Nayak (43) had been an alcoholic for 20 years now. He said Hemant came home drunk daily and fought with his parents and sister, who is a person with disabilities and is wheelchair-bound.
The sexagenarian has said that for the past 20 years, he and his family members were suffering Hemant’s “torture” and now it has become unbearable. He has said that he has made several complaints to the police, and they have intervened, but Hemant’s violent behaviour continues.
Suresh Nayak is from Nandurbar district in Maharashtra and came to Valsad in 1989 for a job in the Railways. He stayed back after retirement. He has now requested authorities to shift him from his home to a safer place, or to allow him, his wife and his daughter to die.
Valsad collector Bhavya Verma told The Indian Express, “We have listened to Suresh Nayak. He is a retired Railway employee and stays in Valsad town with his wife, two sons and a daughter with disabilities. We have sent two officers, including Deputy Superintendent of Police AK Verma, to his home to examine the situation and warn Hemant Nayak. After the warning, if he continues such behaviour with his parents and siblings, we will deal with him strictly and file a criminal complaint.”
Valsad Deputy Superintendent of Police AK Verma said, “Suresh Nayak is involved in religious activities. Hemant is his youngest son, and he does a private job. We have warned him that if he continues to mentally and physically torture his family members, we will take strict action. We will also send a police team daily for a week or more to check whether his behaviour has changed. The elder brother is also helpless and a victim of the younger brother’s harassment.”
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More