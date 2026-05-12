Harassed by drunk son, Gujarat man wants permission to die with wife, daughter

A 66-year-old man in Gujarat’s Valsad district has approached the local administration for permission to die with his wife and daughter with disabilities. Sureshbhai Nayak, a retired Railways employee who now works as a priest, has said his 43-year-old son is an alcoholic and has been torturing him, his wife and his daughter. He said the physical and mental harassment had now become unbearable.

A resident of Abrahma in Valsad town, Nayak approached district collector Bhavya Verma, alleging his son Hemant Nayak (43) had been an alcoholic for 20 years now. He said Hemant came home drunk daily and fought with his parents and sister, who is a person with disabilities and is wheelchair-bound.