Handcuffs off, rape accused flees Gujarat hospital; cops use drones to locate him

The accused facing trial in a rape case registered in Dahod district was brought to Sir Sayajirao General Hospital in Vadodara for treatment of a skin ailment.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readVadodaraAug 6, 2026 03:22 PM IST
Gujarat rape accused Vadodara escape hospital dronesThe rape accused was caught on Sir Sayajirao General Hospital's CCTV (left) camera. The police have deployed drones to trace him. (Express Photo)
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What began as a routine hospital visit turned into a dramatic drone-assisted manhunt in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Thursday after a rape accused fled police custody at Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) Hospital, sprinting out moments after his handcuffs were removed for an injection.

The police chased the barefoot accused through the hospital campus before he disappeared into a nearby under-construction high-rise, prompting a drone-assisted search operation. The accused is yet to be caught.

The accused, who is facing trial in a rape case registered in Dahod district, was brought to Ward No 5 for treatment of a skin ailment under police escort, the police said. Jitendrasinh, the police constable escorting the accused, said that his handcuffs were removed to administer an injection. After receiving the first dose, the accused allegedly pushed the escorting policeman and fled.

“After the first injection, there was a short interval before the second one. During that time, he pushed me and ran away. I chased him, but he managed to escape and entered an under-construction building,” Jitendrasinh said.

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Eyewitnesses said they initially believed the man was rushing towards an emergency until they heard policemen shouting out to “catch him”. The accused allegedly broke through a metal barricade and entered the under-construction high-rise building barefoot after he lost his footwear during the sprint.

The police have cordoned off the area and launched an extensive search operation. Officers have deployed drones to scan different floors of the building even as a police inspector made repeated announcements over a handheld megaphone, urging him to surrender, warning that the area had been cordoned off.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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