Handcuffs off, rape accused flees Gujarat hospital; cops use drones to locate him

The rape accused was caught on Sir Sayajirao General Hospital's CCTV (left) camera. The police have deployed drones to trace him. (Express Photo)

What began as a routine hospital visit turned into a dramatic drone-assisted manhunt in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Thursday after a rape accused fled police custody at Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) Hospital, sprinting out moments after his handcuffs were removed for an injection.

The police chased the barefoot accused through the hospital campus before he disappeared into a nearby under-construction high-rise, prompting a drone-assisted search operation. The accused is yet to be caught.

The accused, who is facing trial in a rape case registered in Dahod district, was brought to Ward No 5 for treatment of a skin ailment under police escort, the police said. Jitendrasinh, the police constable escorting the accused, said that his handcuffs were removed to administer an injection. After receiving the first dose, the accused allegedly pushed the escorting policeman and fled.