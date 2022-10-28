scorecardresearch
Gujarat: Major blaze averted as fire breaks out near NICU of Vadodara hospital

At around 10 pm on Thursday, sparks began to fly from the electricity meter located outside the NICU. Soon, nearly 35 children were shifted out of the intensive care ward, officials said.

vadodara fireThe fire and rescue personnel soon stopped the sparks and contained the fire in the meter box, ensuring that the flames did not spread and that no damages were caused to the patients or the property.

Around 35 children admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of SSG Hospital in Gujarat’s Vadodara had a narrow escape on Thursday night when an electric meter outside the NICU caught fire, causing chaos and panic on the premises, officials with the fire department said. No casualty was reported, they added.

At around 10 pm on Thursday, sparks began to fly out of the electricity meter located outside the NICU, causing relatives of the children admitted to the intensive care ward to panic, officers said.

Immediately, the hospital staff and parents shifted the children, including a few teenagers, from the NICU located on the second floor of paediatric ward number 17 of the hospital, while fire officials arrived at the spot a few minutes later.

The fire and rescue personnel soon stopped the sparks and contained the fire in the meter box, ensuring that the flames did not spread and that no damages were caused to the patients or the property.

