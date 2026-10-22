Rs 30 lakh, 2 houses and revenge: Inside Gujarat’s garba murder probe

A 24-year-old Vadodara resident left home to watch a garba event. Minutes later, while sitting outside the venue, he was repeatedly stabbed by a masked man, who fled the scene. Two days later, on Wednesday, the police said Nilesh Vanzara’s murder was part of a revenge plot.

The incident occurred outside Swagat Party Plot on Monday. Nilesh, 24, left his Gujarat Housing Board home in Kishanwadi on Ajwa Road to attend a garba event. After arriving at the venue on his motorcycle, he was sitting outside when he was attacked.

After receiving news of a man being attacked, police officials reached the spot and found Nilesh critically injured. The police rushed him to SSG Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. A murder case was lodged, following which teams from Kapurai police station and the Zone 3 Local Crime Branch spread out to identify and arrest the assailant.