Rs 30 lakh, 2 houses and revenge: Inside Gujarat’s garba murder probe

Nilesh Vanzara was murdered while he was seated outside a garba venue in Vadodara. The probe into his killing led the police to another murder and a link to Nilesh’s brother.

Written by: Aditi Raja
4 min readVadodaraUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 05:15 PM IST
Gujarat Vadodara garba murderNilesh was stabbed three or four times while he was waiting outside the garba event venue in Vadodara. (Image generated using AI)
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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

A 24-year-old Vadodara resident left home to watch a garba event. Minutes later, while sitting outside the venue, he was repeatedly stabbed by a masked man, who fled the scene. Two days later, on Wednesday, the police said Nilesh Vanzara’s murder was part of a revenge plot.

The incident occurred outside Swagat Party Plot on Monday. Nilesh, 24, left his Gujarat Housing Board home in Kishanwadi on Ajwa Road to attend a garba event. After arriving at the venue on his motorcycle, he was sitting outside when he was attacked.

After receiving news of a man being attacked, police officials reached the spot and found Nilesh critically injured. The police rushed him to SSG Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. A murder case was lodged, following which teams from Kapurai police station and the Zone 3 Local Crime Branch spread out to identify and arrest the assailant.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 3, Abhishek Gupta said that the police scanned footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras in and around the crime scene and questioned people present at the venue. The probe identified Poonam Vanzara as the suspected attacker. Technical analysis and human sources eventually led the police teams to Mahisagar district, where Poonam was tracked near Lunawada and arrested.

During questioning, Poonam allegedly told the police that Vikram Vanzara regularly helped him financially, including paying his rent and providing money for household expenses. The police said Poonam allegedly revealed that Vikram had offered him Rs 30 lakh and two houses in return for killing Nilesh.

Also Read | Instagram post on Navratri triggers communal clash in Gujarat’s Tapi; 25 booked

The revenge plot

Gujarat Vadodara garba murder probe The police have recovered the knife allegedly used in the murder and seized two mobile phones. (Photo: Special arrangement)

According to the police, Vikram allegedly offered Poonam money and “two houses” to kill Nilesh to avenge the murder of his son, Sumit, who was allegedly murdered by Nilesh’s brother, Ajay, three months ago. Ajay is currently lodged in the Vadodara Central Jail.

The police arrested four people on Wednesday, including Vikram and Poonam.

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According to the police investigation, the accused had been monitoring Nilesh’s movements. After learning that he was likely to attend the garba event at Swagat Party Plot, they allegedly decided to execute their plan. “On the day of the crime, Poonam called the victim and got him to come outside while the garba event was underway, where he was stabbed,” DCP Gupta said.

“All the accused involved in hatching the conspiracy, assisting in its execution and carrying out the murder have been arrested. We will seek their remand for detailed questioning and conduct a reconstruction of the crime scene as part of the further investigation,” Gupta added.

Also Read | 6 bouncers held for assault on garba revellers at Navratri event in Gujarat

How the murder was executed

The police said that Poonam and Vikram allegedly purchased two knives from a hotel near Jambuva Bridge days before the crime. On October 18, they allegedly met Vijaykumar alias Viju alias Brijesh Vanzara and Satish alias Gallo to finalise the plan. Vijaykumar was allegedly assigned to keep watch and identify Nilesh.

On the day of the attack, Vikram allegedly provided Poonam with a knife and a motorcycle without a number plate, while Satish followed in a hired autorickshaw. When Nilesh arrived at the party plot, Vijaykumar allegedly signalled to Poonam, who then allegedly approached Nilesh and stabbed him three to four times.

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The police said Poonam then escaped in the autorickshaw and further on a motorcycle. The police have recovered the knife allegedly used in the murder from the vehicle and seized two mobile phones.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. She also covers legal news and the Gujarat High Court. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

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