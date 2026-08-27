Patients trusted him for years. Police say Gujarat ‘doctor’ was Class 10 pass

The police investigation is focused on establishing the full scale of Biswajit Prafulla Haldar’s alleged medical practice, including the number of patients he treated. (Photo: Special arrangement)

For nearly 15 years, patients walked into a clinic in one of Vadodara’s posh areas, believing they were seeing a doctor. The police now say the man behind the prescription pad had studied only up to Class 10. Biswajit Prafulla Haldar’s cover began to unravel when patients started wondering why his medicines were not working. Whispers turned into a tip-off, and the police walked into the 45-year-old’s clinic on Wednesday, arresting him for allegedly running Promila Clinic without a valid medical degree or registration.

The Vadodara City Police’s Local Crime Branch, Zone-2, conducted the raid in the presence of a medical officer. They allegedly found that the set-up had all the outward signs of a functioning neighbourhood clinic, with Haldar allegedly prescribing allopathic medicines, administering injections, and even performing ‘operations’ with tongs for piles and haemorrhoids.