5 dead, several injured after luxury bus collides with truck on Gujarat expressway

The Anand police said most of the passengers were asleep when the bus collided with the truck, crushing those occupying seats and sleeper berths on one side. (Express Photo)

Five people were killed, and several others were seriously injured when a luxury bus carrying passengers from Surat to Rajasthan slammed into a truck on the Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway in Anand district early Wednesday.

The accident occurred around 4 am, seven hours after the private bus left Surat. The police said most of the passengers were asleep when the bus collided with the truck, crushing those occupying seats and sleeper berths on one side.

“The bus had tried to overtake the truck on the expressway when the accident occurred. Five persons have been killed and the injured have been taken to hospitals. The investigation is underway,” G G Jasani, Superintendent of Police, Anand, said.