Gujarat: Vaccination to resume today

After suspending the state-wide Covid-19 vaccination for two days on July 8 and 9, the Gujarat government will resume the drive in all its districts on Saturday. The state on Friday reported 56 new cases and one fatality.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, where the vaccination drive was suspended since July 7, also announced that it shall resume the drive on Saturday.

The health department in an affidavit filed before the Gujarat High Court on July 8 in response to a public interest litigation concerning treatment and management of the fungal infection mucormycosis stated that “presently, per day less than 10 cases of mucormycosis are being reported in the entire state of Gujarat, as against approximately per day 150 cases, during the peak of the said disease.”