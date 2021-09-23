Gujarat: Vaccination numbers drop; occasional spikes in Covid cases since Sept 15

September 23, 2021 3:15:03 am
After managing to keep new cases of Covid-19 in Gujarat below 20 each day for the latter part of August and early September, the state is seeing occasional spikes on several days since September 15.
On Wednesday, 20 new cases of were reported with Bhavnagar seeing a considerable surge with five cases — highest since July 5 this year. No new deaths due to the infection were reported during the day, while 20 others were discharged across the state.
Ahmedabad after reporting no cases on Tuesday, reported two new cases on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, vaccination in the state has plummeted to 5.80 lakh doses administered on Wednes-day after a mega drive
on Septem-ber 17 in the state that coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, when over 24.73 lakh
doses were administered.
In the five days since, the state has administered approximately an average of 3.74 lakh doses per day.
