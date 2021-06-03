Gujarat: Vaccination for 18-44 age group in all districts, corporations from Friday

The state also plans to administer 60,000 to 75,000 doses each day to those above 45 years. (File)

More than a month after Covid vaccination opened partially for 18-44 age group in 10 jurisdictions — seven municipal corporations and three districts, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday announced that vaccination for the group will commence in all 33 districts and eight municipal corporations from Friday.

The decision was taken in a core committee meeting on Thursday. “It has been decided that across nearly 1,200 vaccination sites in all districts, 2.25 lakh doses will be given (each day). We have administered free vaccine shots to nearly 18 lakh youth in our state,” the CM said in a statement, adding that an order of three crore doses have been placed for this group.

As per the state health bulletin, as of Thursday, 19.05 lakh in the 18-44 age group have received one dose of the vaccine. As many as 98,288 doses were administered on Thursday.

The state also plans to administer 60,000 to 75,000 doses each day to those above 45 years. On Thursday, 68,523 doses were administered to those above 45 years of age, of which 43,082 were first doses. A total of 31.62 lakh of the age group have been fully vaccinated with both doses.

Gujarat reported 1,207 new cases of Covid-19 while 17 others succumbed to the infection on Thursday.

CM Rupani also held a virtual meeting with municipal commissioners and other officials of five municipal corporations — Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot and Jamnagar — to take stock of preparations for a possible third wave of Covid-19.

Among issues discussed were availability of beds, doctors and paramedical staff, as well as arrangement for oxygen and stock of drugs and injections.