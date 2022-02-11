Gujarat: V K Srivastava appointed V-C of MS University

Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) of Vadodara appointed V K Srivastava its new Vice-Chancellor with sitting Vice-Chancellor Parimal Vyas retiring on Thursday. The MSU received the approval of the government to appoint Shrivastava, the Executive President —an equivalent of Vice Chancellor —at Indus University in Ahmedabad to the post.

Shrivastava’s appointment comes at a time when MSU, is surrounded by allegations of scams regarding recruitments and most recently on a furniture contract.

The state government on Wednesday issued a notice to the office of the vice-chancellor on Wednesday, a day ahead of Vyas’ retirement, seeking explanation in the allegations of a recruitment scam.

While officials of MSU remained unavailable for comments, the state education department has initiated a probe into allegations of corruption in contracts awarded for furniture in the university.

Shrivastava has experience of close to 25 years in teaching, research, and administration in higher education. His research interest includes Waste Water Treatment, Solid waste management, Environmental issues of Industries, and Energy recovery by using Plasma Technology.

He has published and presented a significant number of research papers in national and international journals and conferences. Prior to Indus University, he has worked as Vice-Chancellor of Sankalchand Patel University in Visnagar.