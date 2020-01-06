Gujarat: Urea shortage in four districts; state govt to send 10k tonne in 5 days

In Gujarat, sowing has been done on 35.46 lakh hectare land in 2019-20 which has recorded an average increase of land use by 13%, Parmar said. (Representational Image) In Gujarat, sowing has been done on 35.46 lakh hectare land in 2019-20 which has recorded an average increase of land use by 13%, Parmar said. (Representational Image)

The state government said that it will dispatch 10,000 metric tonne (one tonne equivalent to 1,000 kg) of urea fertilizer to Mehsana, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Anand in the next five days, in the wake of shortage of urea among farmers in these areas.

Punamchand Parmar, additional chief secretary of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Cooperation Department, announced in Gandhinagar on Sunday that the Union government has kept a buffer stock of 50,000 metric tonne of urea in case of such necessities.

“It has come to light that there is a shortage of urea in Mehsana, Patan, Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad and Anand. Regarding that a decision has been taken to dispatch 10,000 metric tonne to Mehsana, Kankaria in Ahmedabad, Ranoli in Vadodara and Anand in the next five days. A buffer stock of 50,000 metric tonne of urea has also been kept,” said Parmar.

The official also said that in the past one year, “the Centre has approved a grant of 11 lakh metric tonne urea, 2.50 lakh metric tonne Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizer, 2.36 lakh metric tonne Nitrogen, Phosphorous and Potassium (NPK) fertilizer and 60,000 tonne Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertilizer for Gujarat in this financial year till August 2019 for both winter and summer crops.”

In Gujarat, sowing has been done on 35.46 lakh hectare land in 2019-20 which has recorded an average increase of land use by 13%, Parmar said. “In the winter season from October-December 2019, a total of 6.02 lakh tonne urea was provided. In 2020, in the first four days, the state government has provided 32,000 metric ton urea to different districts in Guajrat,” he added.

