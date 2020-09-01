Gujarat: UP man arrested 5 yrs after he killed container driver

According to police, an unidentified body was found on a footpath adjacent to a road near Arth petrol pump in Umreth taluka of Anand in 2015. (Representational)

Five years after a 42-year-old man was found dead on roadside in Anand, police arrested a man from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly murdering the victim and staging it as a road accident.

According to police, the accused, Ramkishan Yadav, a native of Firozabad, was arrested for allegedly killing Amit Kumar Pal on December 27, 2015.

According to police, an unidentified body was found on a footpath adjacent to a road near Arth petrol pump in Umreth taluka of Anand in 2015. The body had injuries on face, waist and legs and it appeared that the victim was run over by a speeding vehicle, as per the police. An FIR was then filed at Umreth police station for rash driving (IPC 279) and negligence act causing death (IPC 304A) against unknown person.

“The body remained unidentified until during post-mortem when a receipt regarding diesel filling was found from the pocket of the dress worn by the deceased. Probing that receipt, police found that it belonged to a truck container of Rajhans Transport Transfer Company in Mumbai. It was there that police found out that the deceased was Amit Kumar Pal, hired as a driver for the container of the company,” said Ajit Rajian, Superintendent of Police, Anand.

“The post-mortem report then told us that the victim was first hit by a blunt object on his face and killed and later his body was run over by a vehicle to stage it as an accident. The FIR was then converted into that of murder under Indian penal code section 302,” Rajian added.

The police then found out from the transport company that the truck was headed from Delhi to Pune and CCTV footage of toll plazas in Bayad, Modasa and Bichhuwada of Rajasthan were tracked.

“The truck container was found abandoned in Rasoolpura Patiya in Prantij of Sabarkantha after which experts of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and finger print experts were called who found dried blood stains on the driver’s seat,” said Rajian.

“A detailed scrutiny of all available CCTV footage was done and we found at Kisnagar toll plaza that another man was sitting on the cleaner’s seat in the truck. Police then checked call detail records of the deceased and found out about Ramkishan Yadav. Later, it was also proved that Yadav had accompanied the deceased in his journey from Delhi,” said Rajian.

However, the accused remained elusive from Gujarat police for the next five years.

“Recently a police team received a tip and picked up the accused from his village in Firozabad. Upon interrogation, he confessed that he had a verbal fight with the driver and killed him with an iron rod. Later, he kept his body on the roadside and ran over the vehicle over it to stage it as an accident,” said Rajian.

