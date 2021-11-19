Gujarat: Unseasonal rain likely today also, says IMD

Unseasonal scattered rainfall was recorded in Gujarat on Thursday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a forecast of light thunderstorm with moderate rainfall in the state on Friday.

While most parts of North Gujarat received rain, 93 talukas received a spell. Tilakwada in Narmada district received the highest rainfall of 72 mm Thursday followed by Idar (66 mm) and Vadali (60 mm) in Sabarkantha and Kheralu in Mehsana that reported 52 mm.

Khedbrahma in Sabarkantha and Satlasana in Mehsana received 46 mm and 40 mm rainfall, respectively.

Other centres that received rainfall were Posina and Vijaynagar in Sabarkantha, Radhanpur, Harij, Chanasma, Siddhpur and Santalpur in Patan, Nandod in Narmada, Unjha in Mehsana, Bardoli in Surat, Vapi in Valsad, Vadnagar, Becharaji, Kadi, Visnagar in Mehsana, Kankrej, Danta and Bhabhar in Banaskantha, Bharuch, Dahegam in Gandhinagar district and Gandhinagar city, Kaprada in Valsad among others.

“Light thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind less than 40 kmph accompanied with light to moderate rain is very likely at isolated places in Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Anand, Bharuch, Surat and in Kutch along with light rain very likely at isolated places in Saurashtra districts of Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar and Rajkot,” an IMD bulletin issued on Thursday stated.

The weather department has attributed the unseasonal rainfall to trough from the cyclonic circulation associated with the Low Pressure Area (LPA) over Eastcentral Arabian Sea to south Madhya Pradesh across north Maharashtra.