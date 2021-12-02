Gujarat: Unseasonal rain continues, temperatures dip

As many as 108 talukas, mostly in Saurashtra and South Gujarat, received unseasonal rainfall on Wednesday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a warning of very heavy rainfall in Surat, Dang, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad on Thursday and heavy rainfall in the districts of Dahod, Mahisagar, Chhota Udepur and Narmada on Friday.

The unseasonal rainfall also led to in a sudden dip in maximum or daytime temperatures at many centres Wednesday, as high as 12 degrees below normal temperature.

Umerpada in Surat recorded the highest of 31 mm rainfall till Wednesday evening followed by Khambha in Amreli and Una in Gir Somnath with 25 mm each.

According to the IMD, this sudden change in weather is attributed to a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea and a western disturbance. Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely in Surat, Dang, Tapi, Navsari and Valsad, while heavy rain is very likely in Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Anand, Dahod, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath and Diu, the IMD said. Also, light thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind of 30 to 40 kmph (in gust) accompanied with light to moderate rain is very likely in the state, it added.

The maximum or daytime temperatures in the state recorded a decline with Vadodara recording a dip of 12 degrees in maximum temperature at 20.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 19 degrees Celsius. This was followed by Surat that recorded a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius — 11 degrees below normal temperature.

Ahmedabad, too, recorded a departure of 9 degrees in its maximum temperature and recorded 22.2 degrees Celsius.