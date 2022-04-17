Gujarat: Unorganised workers’ meet held in six cities

Six cities in Gujarat organised ‘Asangathit Shramik Sammelan’ (unorganised workers meet) on Saturday, with Minister of State of Labour and Employment Brijesh Merja joining in virtually at the Ahmedabad congregation.

The ‘Asangathit Shramik Sammelan’ gatherings held at Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar on Saturday, were organised with an objective to popularise various schemes available to unorganised labour workforce as well as to up the registrations

of unorganised labourers under the e-Shram portal, said KG Bhavsar, deputy labour commissioner of Ahmedabad region.

Bhavsar told the Indian Express that similar gatherings have also been scheduled to be held at four cities — Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Morbi and Junagadh — on Sunday.

Merja, who was scheduled to attend the Ahmedabad gathering in-person, said during his virtual address at the event that he was unable to make it to the event owing to the inauguration of 108-feet Hanuman statue at Morbi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

“Work for the benefit of the unorganised labour force (by the government) is going on with much enthusiasm…Gujarat is number one in registration of unorganised sector labourers on the e-Shram portal,” Merja said during his address.

According to the e-Shram portal’s dashboard, between August 2021 and April 15 of this year, 83.12 lakh workers have registered, putting Gujarat in the ninth position among all states.

According to the data provided by the Gujarat Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board of Ahmedabad, till date 7.66 lakh building construction workers have registered.