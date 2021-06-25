Gujarat unlock: Restaurants, hotels, parks can remain open till 9 pm

As Gujarat eased Covid-related restrictions, all business activities including restaurants and hotels were allowed to remain open till 9 pm.

In a core committee meeting held on Thursday, the state government had removed various restrictions – including lifting night curfew in 18 cities.

A notification order in this regard was issued by K Rajesh, Joint Secretary, Law and Order, Home department on Friday.

“Patients, pregnant women and differently-abled women will be allowed to commute with an attendant during the curfew hours. Passengers travelling to catch trains, flights or state transport buses will be allowed if they show their tickets. People associated with essential services and those travelling in emergency medical situations will be allowed to travel when shown ID card or doctor’s prescription. Marriages will not be allowed (sic),” read the order by Rajesh.

The notification orders by K Rajesh also stated lifting of various restrictions across Gujarat as the state government announced opening of restaurants, hotels, gyms, cinema theatres, auditoriums.

“All shops, finance institutions, carts and small shops, shopping complexes, market yards, weekly bazaars/haats, hair cutting saloons, beauty parlours and other business activities will be allowed to operate from 9 am to 9 pm. Restaurants will be allowed to operate till 9 pm with 60 per cent seating capacity. Gyms and libraries will be allowed with 60 per cent capacity, parks will be allowed to be open till 9 pm,” the order read.

“Maximum 100 persons for wedding (compulsory online registration required) and 40 persons for funerals will be allowed. Public transport buses will be allowed to operate with 75 per cent seating capacity. Sports activities will be allowed in sports complexes and stadiums without spectators. All social, political, educational, cultural and religious functions will be allowed with a maximum 200 persons in open area and in the case of closed space, maximum 50 percent capacity with maximum 200 attendees. Cinema theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and entertainment venues can run with 50 per cent capacity (sic),” the order further added.

The notification order further said that all educational institutions, swimming pools and water parks will remain shut.