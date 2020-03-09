Gujarat University students’ elections held, counting today

Student voters queue up at MB Patel Rashtrabhasha Arts and Commerce College in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Photo by Javed Raja) Student voters queue up at MB Patel Rashtrabhasha Arts and Commerce College in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Photo by Javed Raja)

The student senate and students’ welfare board elections of the Gujarat University that was held after a gap of four years witnessed nearly 75 percent and 73.31 percent voting respectively on Sunday. The counting is scheduled for Monday.

A total of five student organizations – Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Vidyarthi Sena fielded their candidates.

Eight candidates each from ABVP and NSUI contested for the senate, while 14 each from these two student organizations fought for the students’ welfare board. In addition, one candidate each was fielded from Vidyarthi Sena, SFI and NCP.

Also, nominations from one independent candidate each were received from the faculty medical and dental surgery. Thus, there was no election in these two faculties.

It will be a tough fight for the senate seat from the Faculty of Law where four organizations – NSUI, ABVP, Vidyarthi Sena and SFI – fielded their candidates. The lone NCP candidate contested for undergraduate Commerce seat.

For the remaining senate seats, majorly two student organizations – ABVP and NSUI candidates are contesting.

A total of 30 candidates contested for 14 seats for students’ welfare board for which the voting was held Sunday. Similarly, for the 10 student representatives for the senate, a total of 41 candidates contested.

The elections were held after a gap of four years as several petitions were filed challenging the process.

This year too, ABVP had been demanding action against college principals for furnishing incomplete details of

student voters.

“Due to incomplete or incorrect address, we could not canvass and reach out to some students with our literature and campaign material. We had filed a representation with the education department for the same,” said Gujarat ABVP spokesperson Samarth Bhatt

