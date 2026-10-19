Within a year of launch, online programmes at Gujarat University see sixfold rise in demand

Within a year of launching programmes online, the Gujarat University (GU) in Ahmedabad has seen a sixfold increase in registrations for these courses. “By successfully democratising higher education and dismantling traditional geographical boundaries under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Gujarat University has witnessed an extraordinary surge in its online academic programmes,” Prof Jagdish Joshi, in-charge Vice-Chancellor, GU, said on Monday.

As per GU’s enrolment data, the total registrations increased sixfold – from 2,560 registrations across six programmes in October 2025 when these were launched to a combined 16,809 registrations across the subsequent February and July 2026 admission cycles.

Following scrutiny and verification process, as many as 1,143 students, including international scholars, have enrolled in the varsity’s online ecosystem even as several students have completed their first semester examinations.