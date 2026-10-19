Within a year of launch, online programmes at Gujarat University see sixfold rise in demand

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Six online UG and PG programmes were launched in October last year under NEP 2020.

By: Express News Service
2 min readAhmedabadOct 19, 2026 08:46 PM IST
The enrolment data across the October 2025, February 2026, and July 2026 sessions grew sequentially from 154 to 343 and culminating in 646 admissions in the July 2026 cycle alone. (File Photo)The enrolment data across the October 2025, February 2026, and July 2026 sessions grew sequentially from 154 to 343 and culminating in 646 admissions in the July 2026 cycle alone. (File Photo)
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Within a year of launching programmes online, the Gujarat University (GU) in Ahmedabad has seen a sixfold increase in registrations for these courses. “By successfully democratising higher education and dismantling traditional geographical boundaries under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Gujarat University has witnessed an extraordinary surge in its online academic programmes,” Prof Jagdish Joshi, in-charge Vice-Chancellor, GU, said on Monday.

As per GU’s enrolment data, the total registrations increased sixfold – from 2,560 registrations across six programmes in October 2025 when these were launched to a combined 16,809 registrations across the subsequent February and July 2026 admission cycles.

Following scrutiny and verification process, as many as 1,143 students, including international scholars, have enrolled in the varsity’s online ecosystem even as several students have completed their first semester examinations.

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“Looking at the response to online programmes, the GU will launch four more masters programmes – MBA, journalism, library science and MCA,” Prof Joshi told The Indian Express.

“As digital learning empowers individuals to pursue higher qualifications free from rigid schedules, geographical barriers, or the necessity of physical attendance, the University has applied with the University Grants Commission (UGC) for four more programmes,” he added.

Also Read | Five years of National Education Policy: Taking stock of the transition

The enrolment data across the October 2025, February 2026, and July 2026 sessions grew sequentially from 154 to 343 and culminating in 646 admissions in the July 2026 cycle alone.

Among the four year undergraduate offerings, the Bachelor of Commerce (BCom General) emerged as a premier choice, drawing a total of 301 students – An increase from 23 in October 2025 to 205 in July 2026 – closely followed by BA English with 243 admissions and the Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) with 199 admissions.

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Postgraduate courses witnessed a hike in MCom general with 160 admissions, MA English with 158 admissions and MSc mathematics with 82 admissions.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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