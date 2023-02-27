scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Gujarat University hosts T20 Chair for India’s G20 Presidency

Sujan Chinoy is the Director General of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses.

Sujan ChinoySujan Chinoy (centre) spoke at ‘Key Pillars of Think20 in India’s G20 Presidency’. (Twitter/ @SujanChinoy)
Gujarat University Monday hosted Think20 Chair for India’s G20 presidency, Sujan Chinoy, in Ahmedabad.

Chinoy, who is also the Director General of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, along with Anirban Sarma, T20 Task Force Chair and Senior Fellow, Observer Research Foundation (ORF), spoke at ‘Key Pillars of Think20 in India’s G20 Presidency’. The T20 event was organised in association with ORF, Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) and the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses Monday.

Sarma spoke about the importance of an affordable, accessible and inclusive common digital future and digital public infrastructure.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 22:23 IST
