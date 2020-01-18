Gujarat University colleges to submit voters list by Jan 23

Though the GU has not announced the date of elections, as per the statute, it is to be declared within 30 days from the date of receiving the voters list. Though the GU has not announced the date of elections, as per the statute, it is to be declared within 30 days from the date of receiving the voters list.

After announcing the student senate election to be held this year, the Gujarat University has asked its 328 affiliated colleges to submit the voters list by January 23.

The student senate and board of student welfare elections that was announced after an academic and executive council meeting on January 4 are being conducted after a gap of four years.

Though the GU has not announced the date of elections, as per the statute, it is to be declared within 30 days from the date of receiving the voters list. The elections are expected to be conducted in the first week of March.

“The colleges have been given one week’s time to submit the electoral list,” said GU Vive-Chancellor Himanshu Pandya. College principals have been asked to submit the voters lists under seven undergraduate and postgraduate faculties of Science, Arts, Commerce, Education, Law, Medicine and Dental.

A circular was issued by the University on Thursday, stating that the committee constituted under Gujarat University Act for the purpose will address all disputes related to the list and as per the statute, if a college sends more names then the excess names will be omitted from the list. For the past four years, the GU has not conducted senate and board of student welfare elections owing to petitions challenging the process.

