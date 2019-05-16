Gujarat: Underweight fertiliser bags— inquiry on, but minister gives clean chit to GSFC

Despite an inquiry being ordered into how the 50-kg fertiliser bags sold by state-run Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited were found to be weighing less, state Agriculture Minister RC Faldu on Wednesday defended the PSU, saying that no discrepancy have ever been noticed in the history of the 57-year-old company.

“I have to make just one thing clear that GSFC has been manufacturing fertilisers in this state for the last 57 years. There has been no complaints of any kind from any place. There have been no complaints of fertilisers being taken out of the bags or presence of holes in the bags. No discrepancies have ever been noticed in the past in places where these bags are stitched. Such a big company that has been manufacturing fertiliser in the state and there has been no talk of a scam,” Faldu said.

The minister’s “clean chit” to GSFC comes just days after the government issued a statement claiming that “prima facie it appears that fertiliser bags were not tampered with and there is no scam related to the underweight bags” of DAP sold by the GSFC.

On Tuesday, the Opposition Congess had termed it as a “huge scam” and demanded registration of FIR against officials of the GSFC.