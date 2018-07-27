Gujarat: Under Smart City mission, Dahod to begin four projects

Four smart city projects are set to begin in Dahod soon. (Representational Image/File) Four smart city projects are set to begin in Dahod soon. (Representational Image/File)

Dahod, the biggest tribal town in central Gujarat, which was included in the Smart City mission in the second list in May 2016, is set to begin work on four major projects proposed under the mission.

At a meeting of the board of directors of Dahod Smart City Development Ltd held on Tuesday, presided over by Dahod district collector Vijay Kharadi, the deadlines to prepare and begin work on the projects were set.

“We have shortlisted four projects for which the work will begin in the next two months. These projects include a solid waste management system, pond beautification, city buses for the town and signboards at three entries into the town and at public places,” said Kharadi.

Of the four projects, work on the public transport facilities, with six new town buses, would be the first to start. “We have completed the survey of routes and will begin construction of bus stops. We are yet to ascertain if we will have to undertake road widening to avoid traffic,” said Kharadi.

He added, “We are still working on the logistics of the waste management system but that will start in a month or two.”

The board has also proposed a smart animal hostel to curb the animal menace in the town.

“The hostel will be available for all kinds of animals — cows, goats, dogs etc— and will be fully equipped for them,” said Dahod District Collector Vijay Kharadi.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App