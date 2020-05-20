Gujarat: UN Mehta Institute will start treating Covid patients, says Nitin Patel

Doctors and paramedical staff at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre are in position and within a week two other floors shall also be prepared to accommodate patients, said Patel. Doctors and paramedical staff at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre are in position and within a week two other floors shall also be prepared to accommodate patients, said Patel.

On Tuesday when Gujarat crossed 12,000 Covid-19 positive cases, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who also holds the health portfolio, announced that UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre will also start treating Covid-19 patients in the newly-constructed building, which has a capacity of more than 228 beds.

Addressing mediapersons, Nitin Patel said, “SVP Hospital and 1200-bed Civil Hospital can accommodate more than 2,000 patients combined… We also have to keep our regular treatments operational… While inauguration was pending by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the new building which was aimed at treating children with heart conditions, owing to the coronavirus outbreak, we have prepared the building to treat Covid-19 patients. We had a meeting today and two floors are ready already to accommodate up to 228 patients. Doctors and paramedical staff are in position and within a week two other floors shall also be prepared to accommodate patients.”

Patel took a round of the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre to review the hospital’s preparedness earlier on Tuesday morning.

Further, a day after an office order was issued by the Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar, announcing a team under the direct control and supervision of bureaucrat Dr Manish Kumar for monitoring and management of AMC beds in the 42 private hospitals requisitioned for treatment of Covid-19 patients, Ahmedabad Medical Association issued an appeal for these 42 private hospitals to “start admitting patients referred by the government and AMC immediately as part of wider social responsibility….without waiting for routine/technical formalities like MoU etc.”

The appeal comes following the price capping by AMC for all these private hospitals at a uniform rate as was requested by the AMA. “All the hospitals are earnestly requested to ensure that 50 percent of beds are made available to AMC for the treatment of COVID patients with immediate effect.”

The appeal by AMA also stated that in case MoU is not signed and AMC beds are not made available promptly for Covid-19 patients, the AMC may initiate penal actions against the errant under the Epidemic Diseases Act, “for which AMA should not be held responsible.”

The AMC will form these teams for coordination purpose for each of the seven zones. These teams will ensure MoU is executed and all conditions laid down in the MoU are fulfilled scrupulously and will visit these hospitals regularly for checking Covid-19 preparedness, availability of requisite licenses, proper allocation of beds for private and AMC referred patients, among other duties.

