From father to son: Gujarat BJP cements grip with dynast candidate Harshad Parmar’s thumping win in Umreth bypoll

The Umreth bypoll in Gujarat’s Anand district was necessitated by the death of BJP MLA Govind Parmar. (File Photo)

Two months after the death of veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Govind Parmar necessitated a bypoll in the Umreth Assembly constituency in Gujarat’s Anand district, his son Harshad Parmar retained the seat by securing a thumping victory by over 30,000 votes Monday.

Bagging nearly 59 per cent of the votes, the BJP candidate defeated the Congress’s Bhrugurajsingh Chauhan, who secured 54,757 votes. The BJP, which established a clear lead in the initial rounds of counting, maintained its edge throughout the 22 rounds.

The Umreth seat, carved out after the delimitation merged it with the erstwhile Sarsa constituency, has witnessed a gradual but firm consolidation in favour of the BJP since 2017, when Govind Parmar defeated the NCP’s Jayant ‘Bosky’ Patel by a significant margin. The BJP victory marked a turning point in the region.