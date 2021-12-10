Umiyadham temple: Amit Shah to inaugurate foundation stone laying ceremony

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a three-day ceremony to lay the foundation stone for Umiyadham temple at the Sola Umiya campus on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway in Ahmedabad on December 11, said Manibhai, chairman of Unjha Umiya Mataji Sansthan.

Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other leaders of Patidar Samaj will also be present at the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join virtually on December 13, Manibhai added.

The Umiya Mata temple in Unjha is considered as a place of pilgrimage and centre of faith of Patidar community, especially the Kadva Patidars.

The three-day event for the temple complex to be built at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore is expecting attendance from other senior political leaders, including former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, Union Minister of Fisheries Parshottam Rupala, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, former leader of opposition and Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani, the organisers stated Wednesday.