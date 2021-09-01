Gujarat: Umargam gets 264 mm rainfall, heavy rain likely in state till Sept 5

Valsad district of South Gujarat recorded heavy rainfall Tuesday with Umargam taluka receiving 264 mm rain within 10 hours between 6 am to 4 pm and another taluka in Valsad-Vapi recording 117 mm.

The district administration closed 19 roads between Umargam and Pardi talukas for a major part of Tuesday and shifted over 900 people to safer areas. Most places received rain with 162 talukas recording moderate to heavy rainfall since Tuesday morning.

As per the flood control department, many areas in Valsad town as well as roads in Umargam, Vapi and Pardi talukas were submerged. Valsad district collector Kshipra Agre, who visited the affected areas, said, “The situationis under control as there was no rainfall after 4 pm and the water receded.”

The water level in Madhuban dam in Valsad district on Tuesday evening was 76.85 metres (danger level 82.40 metres) with an inflow of 6,082 cusecs, while the outflow has been maintained at 10,955 cusecs.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall majorly in South and Saurashtra parts of the state till September 5.

Waghai in Dang recorded 87 mm rainfall followed by Kaprada in Valsad district at 79 mm, Vadgam in Banaskantha 76 mm, Mansa in Gandhinagar 69 mm and Vansda in Navsari 60 mm.

Kathalal in Kheda, Deesa in Banaskantha, Poshina in Sabarkantha, Pardi in Valsad, Subir in Dang, Umreth in Anand, Dang, Morva Hadaf in Panchma-hal, Mehmdabad in Kheda, Lakhani in Banaskathna and Matar in Kheda recorded between 25 mm and 50 mm rainfall. Ahmedabad city, too, recorded nearly an inch of rainfall with south west zone recording the highest of 38 mm till Tuesday evening with Makhta-mpura, Sarkhej, Bopal and Jodhpur recording the highest.

The widespread rainfall is attributed to the cyclonic circulation over western parts of Vidarbha and neighbourhood along with the monsoon trough that passes through Bikaner, Kota and south eastwards to East Central Bay of Bengal.

The weather department forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday in Navsari, Valsad, Dang, Bharuch, Surat, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Rajkot, Junagadh, Botad and Diu.

“Moderate thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind 40 to 60 kmph (in gust) accompanied with light to moderate rain very likely at isolated places Gujarat region, Saurashtra-Kutch and in Diu, Daman, Dadara Nagar Haveli,” the IMD weather bulletin states.

Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Tapi, Narmada and Chhota Udepur are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

For September 2, the IMD forecast says, “heavy to very heavy rain very likely” at isolated places in Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli, Porbandar, Dwarka, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Aravalli, Kheda, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Rajkot, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Botad, Kutch and Diu.

To review the overall rainfall situation and preparedness in the state, the weather watch group held a meeting Tuesday at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar.