Gujarat, UK collaborate in electric vehicle sector

Gujarat and Britain have joined hands to launch the roadmap for transforming Ahmedabad into a ‘Global EV Lighthouse City’ and the web portal for the electrification of vehicles in Gujarat – e-VEG.

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis who met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Monday Monday later launched the two initiatives along with the Minister of State for Transport Harsh Sanghavi. The two electric mobility resources have been developed under the aegis of the ‘UK – NITI Aayog – Gujarat knowledge exchange programme’, said a statement from the British High Commission.

“The roadmap represents a phased plan for the city of Ahmedabad to facilitate the implementation of the state’s progressive electric vehicle (EV) policy. The web portal is aimed at helping users and businesses switch to EVs by providing information on available resources such as charging points and the guidance on the latest policy and regulations. Both, the portal and roadmap, have been developed based on international best practice, including learnings from the UK,” it said.

On the occasion, High Commissioner Ellis urged for a shift from “fossil fuels to renewable,” while hailing Gujarat for adopting electric mobility options.

“Gujarat is already a strong model for electric mobility adoption in India, ranking among the top states in the country for EV sales. I’m confident these excellent new resources will accelerate that transition further, in turn helping create new jobs and bringing new investments,” he said in the statement.

In his meeting with Chief Minister Patel, Ellis discussed opportunities for deepening collaboration with the state across a broad range of sectors including trade and education.