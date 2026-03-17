Gujarat UCC report stresses equal rights, protection of women and geographical and cultural diversity

The high-level committee on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. (File photo)

A high-level committee formed to frame guidelines for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for Gujarat submitted its final report to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. Officials said the report emphasised equal rights, protection of women, and the state’s geographical and cultural diversity.

The committee chairperson, former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, handed the three volumes of the draft report to the chief minister.

The committee’s report has suggested a common legal framework for all religions and communities on issues like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.

Officials said the committee prepared the report after a detailed study and district visits undertaken to collect public opinion.