Gujarat: Two Vadodara schools told to explain expulsion of four students

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The state Primary Education Department has served show cause notices to two private schools of Vadodara for expelling four students — three girls and one boy — and has asked why it should not cancel the No Objection Certificate (NOC) given to the schools for CBSE affiliation as recommended by the District Education Officer.

The two schools — Navrachana School, run by Navrachana Education Society, and Shannen Kids School, run by J C Education and Charitable Trust — have been asked to reply within 15 days. The expelled students belong to classes II, III, V and VI.

The department observed that the schools had cancelled the admission of the students before completion of their elementary education and without giving any prior notice to the parents as they had sent the school leaving certificates to the families of the students through registered postal address. It further observed that this was in violation of Right To Education law and Rights of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, along with Mumbai Elementary Education Rules.

In April, 16 students from four private schools were expelled for “indisciplined behaviour”. The parents alleged that they were not informed by the school regarding any misbehaviour of their children prior to them being expelled. They approached the district education officer and the matter reached Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (GSCPCR).

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App