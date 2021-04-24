Gujarat: Two siblings die in Surat after slab of house roof collapses

A fire broke out in a company manufacturing plastic pipes in Manjusar in Vadodara on Friday. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Two minor siblings — a boy and a girl — died after a slab on the roof collapsed on them while they were asleep at home in Udhna area of Surat on Friday. The children’s parents, however, escaped with injuries.

According to police, the incident happened in the second-floor rented residence of Naresh Kumar Khatik (38), a taxi driver. Naresh and his wife Sharda (35) were sleeping on the bed, while their children Naitik Khatik (12) and Nidhi (8), were sleeping on the floor when the slab on the ceiling collapsed on them. The parents were injured, while the children were trapped under the slab.

Neighbours who rushed to the house called up the fire department and shifted Naresh and Sharda to hospital. Fire personnel removed the debris and shifted the severely injured children to New Civil Hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

Vesu fire officer Prakash Patel said, “After getting call, we immediately reached the spot by when Naresh and his wife were shifted to NCH. We removed the debris and took out the children but they were dead… The structural stability of the building was poor. Two more families were staying on the first floor and ground floor.”

Udhna police lodged an accidental death case and started a probe. Police said that Naitik was studying in Class 6, while Nidhi was a student of Class 1 in a school run by the Surat Municipal Corporation in Udhna area.