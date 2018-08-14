Gujarat: Two pose as CBI officers to evade toll, held

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Vadodara police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly posing as CBI officers to evade paying toll tax. The accused have been identified as Hemant Merchant and Kalpesh Patel.

Acting on a tip-off, the SOG team raided Hemant’s residence in Akota area and a godown from where he created fake ID cards to pose as CBI officers, police said.

“Hemant confessed that he used to travel from one city to the other frequently for work. He had to pay toll taxes which he did not want to. So, he came up with the idea of creating fake identity cards with which he posed as CBI officers to evade the taxes. He had been doing this for the last seven months. Kalpesh used to do the same,” said SOG police inspector, H M Chauhan.

Police said Hemant found designs of the ID cards from the Internet and then designed the cards on a software.

Police said that they seized fake identity cards in the name of a person named Hitesh Patel, who is absconding, from the godown. “We are yet to find out what Hitesh did with the fake IDs,” Chahuhan said. All three persons have been booked under various IPC sections and under section 66 Information Technology Act. ENS

