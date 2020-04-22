Gujarat: Two patients in Ahmedabad given plasma therapy, in stable condition

Two doses of 200 ML convalescent plasma each from a recovered Covid-19 patient were administered to the infected patients in Gujarat Two doses of 200 ML convalescent plasma each from a recovered Covid-19 patient were administered to the infected patients in Gujarat

Two coronavirus patients — a 50 year-old male and female — admitted to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run SVP Hospital were given plasma therapy and the condition of both were stable, Principal Health Secretary Jayanti Ravi has said. Two doses of 200 ML convalescent plasma each from a recovered Covid-19 patient were administered to them.Plasma therapy uses antibodies found in the blood of people who have recovered from the infection (or convalesced), to treat infected patients. The therapy can be administered to only those who are not on ventilator support.

The first donor was a 24-year-old who was discharged on April 6. The second donor was a 34-year-old woman who was treated at SVP Hospital and was discharged on March 29.

The plasma therapy research is under trial under the scientific title of ‘A Phase II, Open Label, Randomized Controlled Trial to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of Convalescent Plasma to Limit COVID-19 Associated Complications in Moderate Disease’.

According to the National Informatics Centre-hosted Clinical Trials Registry website, the multi-centre study has two registered collaborators — the Department of Medicine of NHL Municipal Medical College, attached to AMC-run SVP Hospital, and the Department of Immuno-hematology and Transfusion Medicine at Jaipur’s SMS Medical College.

“After an MoU between SVP and ICMR, there has been continuous communication between SVP and the Research Council since the last two days. After the nod from the ethics committee of NHL Municipal Medical college following a meeting held by the committee on Monday and a a video conference, the first transfusion was conducted late Monday night,” said municipal commissioner Vijay Nehra.

According to the guidelines, the clinical trial shall not be conducted on pregnant women or breastfeeding women, critically ill patients or those with moderate to severe acute respiratory disease syndrome.

