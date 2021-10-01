Gujarat: Two more courses at LDCE gets NBA accreditation

Two courses at the LD College of Engineering Ahmedabad – Instrumentation and Control and Chemical engineering- on Thursday received National Board of Accreditation (NBA) accreditation. With this, the college now has five engineering courses with NBA accreditation. The Civil, Electrical and Mechanical engineering courses were accredited by NBA in 2019.

LD College of Engineering principal Prof Rajul Gajjar said that a total of 29 courses across government colleges and polytechnics under Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) got accreditation in last two years. “This is a significant achievement in continuation of providing quality education to students at a negligible cost,” she added.

“Our academic excellence, research and innovation, internships and placement have enabled us to get the NBA accreditation,” Prof Gajjar said.