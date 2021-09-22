Gujarat: Two killed in Surendranagar bus accident

Two people were killed in a road accident on the highway in Surendranagar on Tuesday morning after a private bus crashed with a truck.

According to police, the accident occurred around 5 am on Tuesday when the private bus which was headed from Ahmedabad to Rajkot collided with a truck at the highway stretch in Limbdi Taluka of Surendranagar.

A total of 30 passengers were inside bus among whom two died while the others received minor injuries, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Vali Ben Tank (65), a resident of Gir Somnath and Leela Bhai Kadegiya (45) from Porbandar. According to police, the bus had hit the truck sideways due to which passengers seated on the left side of the bus were impacted.

“The accident occurred near Sahyog Hotel on the highway stretch in Limbdi Taluka early morning. The injured passengers were taken to nearby hospital where two were declared dead during treatment. Further investigation is on,” said a police officer at Limbdi police station.