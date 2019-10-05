Gujarat: Two incidents highlight leopard-human conflict

Even as national Wildlife Week is being celebrated from October 2 to October 8, two incidents of leopard attacks on Thursday night highlighted the human-animal conflict in South Gujarat districts of Surat, Tapi, Navsari and Valsad. Forest officials have been struggling to tackle the problem, and have been capturing and radio-tagging the animals to monitor their movement.

In the first incident, in Segwa village of Khergam taluka of Valsad district, a leopard attacked a calf at two different times on the same day, killing it the second time. The calf had been tethered to the back of a house alongside a cow, and the members of the household were away in Valsad town when the leopard attacked the calf the first time on Thursday afternoon. The leopard dragged away the calf off to a nearby sugarcane field but abandoned it there.

House-owner Amarsingh Thakor, who discovered the calf missing when he returned home and went looking for it, found it injured in the field. “The leopard might have fled leaving the prey there, after spotting or hearing people working in the fields,” Amarsingh said, talking to The Indian Express. The injured calf’s wounds were treated and it was tethered back in the same place, he said, only to be attacked by the leopard again at night, and this time killed. The calf’s remains were found in the field.

Forest officials who were informed have placed a cage in the field with a hen as bait to capture the leopard. In the second incident, forest officials of Mahuva range in Surat district had kept a cage near a sugarcane field on the outskirts of Anaval village after receiving several complaints of leopard attacks on cattle and dogs in the village in the past few days.

Late Thursday night, a leopard who tried to catch a hen kept as bait in the cage was trapped inside. When villagers heard the animal’s roars and crept up to the spot, they saw another leopard prowling around the cage. Seeing the villagers, the second leopard fled into the fields.

On Friday morning, forest officials took away the caged leopard and have placed another cage in a different location to catch the second leopard. The captured leopard, a two-year-old male, was then taken to the forest department nursery, where it was tagged and later released deep into the forest.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Surat, Puneet Nayar said, “There could be more than 200 leopards in South Gujarat and they are mostly seen in Surat, Tapi, Navsari and Valsad. We have started the activity of tagging the leopards with a chip. The radio chip transmits details of the leopard’s movement and when it was earlier caught. This activity will help us monitor the leopards.”

Meanwhile, as part of spreading conservation awareness during wildlife week, forest department officials of Valsad held a rally in Kaprada taluka with youths dressed as lions, tigers, leopards, bears and other animals on Friday afternoon. It was flagged off by the state’s Forest and Tribal Development Minister Ramanlal Patkar.