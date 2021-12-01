Gujarat: Two held with 12 kg charas in Bhuj

Two persons were arrested with 12 kilograms of charas in Bhuj town of Kutch on Tuesday.

According to police, both the accused – Mamad Hussain and Mushtaq Sumra – are residents of Abdasa area in Bhuj town. They were held by the special operations group (SOG) of the Kutch Bhuj Police.

A total of 12 kilograms of charas worth Rs 18 lakh was seized from the duo, the police said.

“We had received an input and apprehended Mamad with 4.85 kg charas at Airport Road in Bhuj. Mamad told us that his accomplice, Mushtaq Sumra, has kept a consignment at his residence in Suthra village under Abdasa. A raid was conducted to nab Mushtaq and 7.15 kg charas was seized from him. Both the accused have been arrested under the NDPS Act and three more accused are absconding in this case,” a senior police official said.