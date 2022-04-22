Gujarat: Two held in Vadodara over communal clashes in Khambhat

The Prevention of Crime Branch (PCB) of the Vadodara police on Friday nabbed two persons, including a minor, allegedly involved in the riots that broke out on April 10 in Shakharpur village in Anand district’s Khambhat, the police said.

The Vadodara PCB nabbed the two from the Yakutpura area after receiving a tip-off that two individuals wanted in the FIR filed at Khambat town police station had taken shelter in the city.

“The two persons, including a child in conflict with the law, were handed over to the Anand district police station for further probe,” a release from the Vadodara city police said Friday.

Clashes had broken out in Shakarpur village during a Ram Navami procession on April 10. Amid heavy stone-pelting, a resident of Chhatari Bazaar in Khambhat succumbed to injuries. The Khambhat town police later lodged two separate FIRs in the case, booking 61 people from the village in the first FIR for attacking the procession, and booked four persons in the second FIR along with 1,000 unknown individuals, who were part of the Ram Navami procession, for attacking those from the other community.

The two accused nabbed by the Vadodara police on Friday have been booked under the first FIR registered by Khambat town police.