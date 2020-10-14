Gujarat: Two from Maharashtra held with hashish worth Rs 1 crore

The officials claimed that they have seized hashish (charas) weighing 16.75 kg, which was valued at Rs 1.02 crore, from the car. (Representational)

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested two persons from Maharashtra and allegedly seized hashish worth Rs 1 crore from their possession outside a hotel in Palanpur of Banaskantha on Tuesday.

According to ATS officials, after getting a tip-off, a Maruti Wagon R car with a Maharashtra registration number was intercepted outside Mahakaal Hotel at Malana village near Palanpur toll plaza on Tuesday morning.

The officials claimed that they have seized hashish (charas) weighing 16.75 kg, which was valued at Rs 1.02 crore, from the car.

The two accused who have been arrested are identified as Fahim Beg (31), a taxi driver from Mahim West in Mumbai and Samir Shaikh (27), a resident of Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

“We received an input that two men traveling in a car with a Maharashtra registration number will be bringing narcotics from Ludhiana in Punjab to a hotel near Palanpur toll plaza. A trap was set and the duo was nabbed,” said an ATS official.

“The accused revealed that one person named Imran from Vatva had asked them to travel to Ludhiana in Punjab and get a consignment of charas from a vegetable market and deliver it to Palanpur. The accused were given Rs 50,000 as advance by Imran. The duo has been booked under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and we are looking for Imran,” the official added.

