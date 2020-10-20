Gujarat: Two from Anand held for ‘rape, murder’ of woman

On October 12, police found the body of a woman aged 30-35 years, at the side of a canal near a cold storage company in Anand rural.

Two men were arrested from Anand on Sunday for the alleged rape and murder of a woman almost a week ago.

According to police, the accused identified as Suresh Parmar and Vishnu Parmar, both residents of Anand, have been held under Indian Penal Code section 376 for rape and 302 for murder.

On October 12, police found the body of a woman aged 30-35 years, at the side of a canal near a cold storage company in Anand rural. After postmortem, a case of rape and murder was lodged at Anand Rural police station.

“The body was unidentified for a few days… Using CCTV cameras, we found a motorcycle and two men near the crime spot. The bike was then traced to the accused and they were detained. During interrogation, they confessed to have abducted the woman before raping her and strangulating her to death,” said a senior police officer.

