Gujarat: Two former BJP MLAs, retd IAS officer join Congress

Two former BJP MLAs and a retired IAS officer joined the Opposition Congress in presence of senior Congress leaders at the state party office here on Monday.

Addressing mediapersons after joining the Congress, Bimal Shah, who was a minister in the Keshubhai Patel government, said, “There is no democracy in BJP. There is total centralisation of power. You can not work independently for the welfare of people. As a ruling party, BJP does not know what it has to do for the people.”

Saying that he joined the Congress to serve the people, Shah said, “There is huge unemployment in the state. Every day, at least 109 unemployed educated youths visit my office. This is happening in a state that has been under BJP rule for over two decades. BJP’s slogan of har haath ko kaam, kisanon ko sahi daam (jobs to all, fare prices to farmers for their produce) was simply an election slogan.”

In the Congress, he said, there was internal democracy and everyone got a chance to work for the people.

Former BJP MLA from Bardoli Anil Patel, who also joined the Congress, said that he had held a number of posts in BJP over the last eight years but the leaders were autocratic. “But I found that the style of functioning of BJP leaders is autocratic. There is no internal democracy in the party. There is no healthy political environment in the party. This is the reason I decided to join the Congress,” he said.

Jagatsinh Vasava , a retired IAS officer of the Assam cadre, also joined the Congress. He said that the Congress was the only party that had taken care of rights of tribal people across the country.

“I will do whatever I can for the uplift for the tribals within the Congress party,” he said.

Jagatsinh had, a few days ago, alleged that state Minister Ganpat Vasava had amassed wealth and properties disproportionate to his known sources of income. Vasava had called him a “Congress agent”.

The retired IAS officer, of 1982 batch, has contested the Assembly polls against Ganpat Vasava thrice in the past — once as an NCP candidate from Mangrol (ST) seat in 2017 — but lost all three times.

AICC treasurer Ahmed Patel and state party chief Amit Chavda were also present on the occasion.