Gujarat: Two dead, one injured in hit and run case; 1 arrested

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit and run case Monday, a day after he allegedly ran over three women, killing two of them, in Palanpur taluka of Banaskantha district, police said.

The accused Fenil Patel, a resident of Lakshmipura, allegedly had lost control of his i20 car and hit three women near Sanam hotel Sunday, police said. Two women, Lakshmi Parmar and Neeta Parmar, both residents of Songadh village in Palanpur, died, while the third, Nehal Parmar, is in a critical state, they added.

“The women were carrying sacks of grass on their heads and walking along the roadside when the speeding car hit them near Sanam hotel.

Fenil Patel, who was driving the car, fled after the accident even as Lakshmi Parmar died on spot. Two other women were taken to Palanpur civil hospital, where Neeta succumbed to her injuries Sunday night. We arrested the accused Monday from his residence,” a police officer at Palanpur taluka police station said.

The accused has been booked under IPC 304A for causing death by negligence, 279 for rash driving, 337 and 338 for causing grievous hurt with rash act, police said