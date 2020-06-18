Gujarat: Two dead, 8 injured as vehicles collide in Chhota Udepur

Locals removed the victims from the vehicle and rushed them to the hospital while the driver of the Bolero managed to flee. (Representational) Locals removed the victims from the vehicle and rushed them to the hospital while the driver of the Bolero managed to flee. (Representational)

Two people were killed and eight others of the same family sustained injuries after a speeding Bolero car rammed into the compact truck they were travelling in, on Thursday afternoon.

Police said Daksha Bhil (23) and Raksha Bhil (24) were rushed to the hospital with severe head injuries, but succumbed while undergoing treatment. Three others are also said to be critically injured and are under treatment. The others who sustained minor injuries were discharged after primary treatment.

The incident happened on the Narmada main canal close to Motada village in Chhota Udepur’s Naswadi taluka. The victims who are natives of Tilakwada in Narmada district were travelling to Naswadi for some family gathering, police said. Locals removed the victims from the vehicle and rushed them to the hospital while the driver of the Bolero managed to flee.

The driver of the car, who is yet to be identified, has been booked under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (Causing death by negligence) and under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd