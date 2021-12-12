Gujarat: Two-day seminar on higher education commences on Monday

With an aim to improve the national and international rankings of Gujarat’s higher education institutes, a two-day seminar held by the state education department will commence Monday at Tent City, Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Narmada. “About 250 dignitaries, including vice-chancellors, registrars and IQAC (Internal Quality Assurance Cell) coordinator of the government, private and sectoral universities of the state will be present at the two-day seminar,” an official statement said.

IQAC looks into the planning, guiding and monitoring of Quality Assurance (QA) and Quality Enhancement (QE) activities of the colleges.

The seminar will be inaugurated by Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, in the presence of Minister of State for Primary, Secondary and Adult Education, Kirtisinh Vaghela and Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education, Kuberbhai Dindor, and senior officials of the education department.

The possibilities of setting up universities of international standards and taking the existing ones to fare in global rankings will be discussed during the seminar.

Barely three Gujarat universities were among the top 100 NIRF rankings this year under the overall ranking category. At the same time, the state improved from just one university — Gujarat University (GU), Ahmedabad — under the university category in the NIRF rankings a year ago to three universities — Gujarat University ( rank 43), Pandit Deendayal Energy (formerly Petroleum) University Gandhinagar (73) and Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara (90) — this year. Yet, it is a long way for higher education institutes in Gujarat.

The only higher education institute from the state to be ranked among the top 50 educational institutions in the country under the overall category this year was the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITG).

There will be technical sessions on ‘World Class Universities’, ‘QS Global Ranking’ by Ashwin Fernandes, regional director, QS-Middle east and Africa and South Asia. In addition, a session on the National Education Policy 2020, along with a panel discussion of vice-chancellors on best practices will also be held. The seminar will be guided by international experts on QS Ranking and National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking.