Gujarat: Two cops booked for ‘selling’ seized liquor worth over Rs 12 lakh

Two police officers attached formerly with Kadi police station in Mehsana were booked for allegedly selling seized liquor worth over Rs 12 lakh over the past two years. According to police, from May 26 to May 27, a videography exercise was carried out at the behest of a Special Investigative Team of all illicit liquor seized by Kadi police station since 2018 to tally them with records and it was found that liquor worth Rs 12,14,338 was missing from the station premises.

After the videography exercise, a case was lodged at Kadi police station Sunday against Inspector OM Desai, formerly in-charge of Kadi police station, and Sub-Inspector K N Patel of Kadi Police Station under IPC sections 420 (fraud), 409 (criminal breach of trust by government servant) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) along with sections of the Prohibition Act.

“After the videography exercise, 1159 Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) bottles seized by the police worth Rs 3,09,700 were found and liquor bottles worth Rs 12,14,338 were missing. The seized liquor was kept in containers, different rooms of the police stations and room number 62 of the police lines quarters. It has come out in a probe that the key of room number 62 was only with Desai and Patel who have taken out illicit liquor seized by local police on various instances and sold them for personal gain,” said an FIR filed at Kadi police station.

The action comes after the SIT under the Inspector General (Gandhinagar range) formed to probe allegations of misconduct and corruption by Kadi Police, found 132 bottles of illicit liquor from a nearby Narmada canal. It has been alleged that the local police had thrown bottles of seized IMFL in the canal, moments before a surprise inspection was conducted by the SIT on May 21. After the SIT had realised that the local police might have thrown bottles in the canal, scuba divers from National Disaster Response Force were called in and 132 bottles of IMFL was extracted on May 23 and 24. Following this, seven police officers including police inspector OM Desai, sub inspectors K N Patel, A S Bara, ASI Mohan Harihai, and head constables Prahlad Ramabhai, Hitendra Kumar Kantilal, and Shailesh Kumar Karamshibhai were booked. Manish Singh, SP Mehsana, was transferred from his post.

