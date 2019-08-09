Gujarat: Two constables among 8 held for gambling

The Fatehgunj police Thursday arrested eight people, including two constables, during a raid on a gambling den in Fathegunj area of the city. The constables, identified as Sailesh Parmar and Gautam Solanki, are posted at the Vadodara taluka police station under Vadodara Rural police.

Acting on a tip-off, the raid was carried out by the night patrolling team at the Ghanshyam Apartments. The owner of the house, Ashwin Parmar, was also arrested during the raid. Items worth Rs 1,42,865 including, Rs 64,865 in cash and seven mobile phones, were recovered. “The constables were not in uniform. On inquiry, we came to know that they were with the Vadodara taluka police. They said they were gambling for the first time. None of the eight accused have any such prior cases against them,” said ACP, A division, PH Behsaniya.