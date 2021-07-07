Gujarat: Two CGST officials caught ‘accepting’ Rs 2.5 lakh bribe

“The complainant was forced to initially give Rs 50,000 as bribe after which the accused officials kept on demanding the remaining amount of the bribe," the official said.

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught the superintendent and inspector of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department office in Vadodara on Tuesday allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh.

According to ACB officials, Nitin Kumar Gautam, Superintendent, (grade 2) CGST and Shivraj Meena, Inspector (Grade 3), were held at CGST office in Vadodara Tuesday in a trap of the ACB.

“In this case, the complainant who owns a company submitted a complaint to us stating that on June 15 this year, a team of CGST Vadodara had conducted a search at his factory premises in Baska village in Vadodara. Then on June 22, the complainant was asked to be present at the CGST office in Vadodara wherein he was asked for a bribe of Rs 10 lakh in exchange of not sealing his office for alleged tax evasions,” said an official of Gujarat ACB. “The complainant was forced to initially give Rs 50,000 as bribe after which the accused officials kept on demanding the remaining amount of the bribe,” the official said. ens